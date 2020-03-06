Resident’s fury at council drain ‘disgrace’

A CURRA woman is up in arms with the Gympie Regional Council over shoddy drainage work she says has been a persistent problem for the last four years.

Lynne Drive resident Sue McKewin said the drainage running along the front and near the driveway of her property has failed, causing minor flooding and erosion akin to a “sinkhole”.

Mrs McKewin said her persistent requests to council workers and incumbent Mayor Mick Curran had fallen on deaf ears for too long.

Sue McKewin and the roadside drain council haven't fixed

“When we were under Tiaro council, they had the bottom half all levelled off and they put netting down and we never had a problem,” she said.

“(This council) put some sort of sandy gravel stuff in there with a net and a few rocks and a couple of sandbags, the sandbags have now washed down the drain and blocking it on the other side, and it’s all given way, it’s like one great big sinkhole.

“If it was in one place you could fill it in … but it’s the whole drainage system. I’ve been on (council) for so long about this and I’m over the situation.”

Mrs McKewin described the drain as an eyesore and a health hazard when she tries to do the mowing.

She said she had been given no prospective date for repair work at the site.

“I can’t mow now, it’s too dangerous. My husband can’t do it now, and I can’t because it’s not safe. The front yard looks like a flipping tip. It’s just a disgrace.

“After four and a half years something’s got to be done. My husband’s nearly 80, I’m 70 and we have to put up with this crap? It’s just getting to us, it really is.”

The council have been contacted for comment on the matter.