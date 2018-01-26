Residents fume after crash: 'Does someone have to die?'

"DISASTER": Neerdie Road is a disaster waiting to happen, according to residents, who were proved terrifyingly right overnight by this single vehicle crash, in which a Honda sedan was all but torn apart. Glenwood Progress Association president Maureen Moon wondered what was around the corner as she surveyed the damage this morning.

"WE DON'T need a cyclone or an earthquake, this road's a disaster already," angry Glenwood resident Barry Winch said yesterday, as his worried neighbours gathered in the wake of a shocking single vehicle crash near Neerdie and Arbor Crescent Roads.

A young driver was taken to hospital with almost unbelievably minor injuries after the crash, which tore apart a Honda sedan in a way which would almost certainly have killed any passengers.

Glenwood Progress Association president Maureen Moon said the community suffered from being just on the Gympie-Fraser Coast council boundaries.

She and about 25 concerned residents gathered roadside in Neerdie Road yesterday.

Wreckage was strewn for several metres around the crash scene. Barry Winch

"Most of our rates are paid to Fraser Coast council but we spend our money in Gympie. It's where we shop, go to the doctor or fix our cars," said one.

And fixing cars is a highly relevant issue, they say.

This Honda sedan was all but torn apart from impact in the crash. Arthur Gorrie

Most have suffered seriously dangerous near-misses or have been driven off the road by oncoming vehicles.

Some have suffered fractured wheel rims. Others much worse.

"Does somebody actually have to get killed before anything is done?" asked one resident.

Maureen Moon inspects the wreck. Arthur Gorrie

Most said the road becomes narrow very quickly if someone is coming the other way.

And the road shoulders are often washed out and drivers find themselves literally off the road.

The rear passenger compartment of his wrecked Honda was ripped from the rest of the car. Arthur Gorrie

Few details are available about last night's crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the sole occupant of a crashed vehicle was taken to Gympie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was transported in a stable condition.

Ambulance services were called to the scene at 10.42pm, he said.

The crash occurred near Arbor Crescent Road, he said.