INTRUDER: An burglary in the middle of the day caught an Andergrove resident off guard
Crime

Resident's fright as man allegedly creeps into hallway

Ashley Pillhofer
by
18th Jul 2019 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:26 AM
IMAGINE finding an intruder inside your home.

That is exactly what happened to an Andergrove resident yesterday who was in their bathroom when they noticed a tall man standing in their hallway.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said about 2pm yesterday an Andergrove resident confronted a man who had broken into their home.

"The resident has shouted at the male who ran outside through the back door, throwing some items they had collected from inside onto the ground in the yard," he said.

Snr Const Smith said the intruder entered the home through an unlocked back door and stole bank and identification cards from the residence.

He said the man is described as 183cm tall, slim build, Caucasian appearance, approximately 25-years-old and light to fair complexion.

The man was wearing a baseball cap, board shorts, an orange and blue coloured shirt and was carrying a black backpack, Snr Const Smith said.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to report the matter as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.\

Quote this reference number: QP1901373261

