Residents concerned following wild dog attacks

CAUGHT: This is the time of year when wild dogs are at their most active and aggressive

A SPATE of wild dog attacks north of Gympie has prompted fears and frustration among residents who are significantly concerned about the dangers to livestock.

George Wakelin took to Facebook last Friday, warning locals to be on the lookout for wild dogs in Chatsworth, Bells Bridge and Corella after the death of one of his pregnant ewes in a vicious attack.

A photo accompanying the post showed the corpse of the animal draped in a blue tarp.

"The ewe was due to be birthing soon. The macabre aspect of it was how the attacker gave all of its attention to the unborn lamb,” Mr Wakelin said.

It was a story all to common for many in the community, who have also lost livestock or accumulated expensive vet bills due to the attacks.

Gympie council is aware of the issue facing property owners and has already begun a phase of 1080 poison baiting in the affected area.

Late last month, nearby residents were told poison baiting would take place in the King Conservation Park and the Curra State Forestry.

"Wild dogs can be cunning and difficult to control,” council lands protection manager Ben Curley said.

"Pest management is always more effective when residents and landowners join efforts for control.”

Mr Curley said the recent attacks did not indicate a looming epidemic of wild dog attacks, but that residents should be aware and report any sightings.

"This time of year is when wild dogs are active and breeding, it's during this time they can become aggressive or territorial,” he said.

"We encourage reporting these incidents to council so that we can be aware of the current impacts.”

To report sightings of wild dogs, call Gympie council's customer contact centre on 1300 307 800.