FOGGY MORNING: Gympie residents awoke to a foggy start to the day caused by a lot of moisture in the air.
FOGGY MORNING: Gympie residents awoke to a foggy start to the day caused by a lot of moisture in the air.
News

Residents awake to thick blanket of fog in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
25th Jul 2018 7:40 AM

A BLANKET of fog surrounded the Gympie region with commuters struggling to see further than 100m as of 7:30am this morning.

According to Bureau of Metereology forecaster David Crock, the fog was caused by a lot of moisture coming in from the north.

"There's a fair bit of moisture in the air at the moment,” Mr Crock said.

"It's been brought on shore from the northerly airflow over the past two days, the ground has cooled down.”

The fog starting to clear up in the Gympie region.
The fog starting to clear up in the Gympie region.

Mr Crock said the fog is widespread in Noosa, Wide Bay and Capricornia.

"The temperature is pretty mild at the moment with temperatures set to rise above 9C over the coming days,” he said.

"We had a really dry airmass last week with some of the moisture coming back.”

Applethorpe in the Southern Downs was one of the coldest places overnight reaching a temperature of 0.4C.

Gympie Times

