Residents all over region eager for Easter on Mary

scott kovacevic
| 11th Apr 2017 5:52 PM
EXCITEMENT BUILDS: Mary St business community members (back) Karyn Palmer, Tracey Clarke, Kathy Hetherington, Dallas Shaw, and (front), Leah Josefski, Tony Goodman and Cheryl Buchholz.
EXCITEMENT BUILDS: Mary St business community members (back) Karyn Palmer, Tracey Clarke, Kathy Hetherington, Dallas Shaw, and (front), Leah Josefski, Tony Goodman and Cheryl Buchholz. Scott Kovacevic

EASTER on Mary may be Gympie's event, but residents from across the region and even the Sunshine Coast are marking it on their calendars, too.

From Kilkivan, Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and even Cooran - event founder and organiser Tony Goodman said he had run across quite a few who were to eager to take part in tomorrow night's Mary St festivities.

Crowds at recent Mary St celebrations have reached 5000, and while the timing meant some families would be on vacation, Mr Goodman still believed it would be a popular attraction for residents.

"I'm hearing customers coming through who are now expecting the event,” he said.

"I'm positive and confident we'll get a good crowd again.”

A range of activities and festivities will be on offer throughout Mary St as part of the celebrations, which start at 5pm.

There will be fresh produce stalls and late night shopping while those looking to please their sweet tooth can expect to see the Easter Bunny hopping around.

A horse and cart will one again be trotting its way down Mary St, and wine and cheese tastings from the South Burnett will be available for those keen for a new experience.

For those looking for a good feed in the cool air, there will be outdoor dining at the Royal Hotel and Billy's Hotel.

A range of cafes and restaurants up and down the length of Mary St will be open, with something on offer for all tastes.

Charli Hooper getting ready for Easter on Mary festivities.
Charli Hooper getting ready for Easter on Mary festivities. Renee Albrecht

Those of a competitive and creative spirit will have the chance to join in the fun of an Easter bonnet competition taking place on the main stage from 6.30pm.

Prizes will be available for best adult and best children's bonnet for those who dare to don their finest headwear.

Mary St's main stage will be a hive of activity.

The live entertainment includes performances by Earthbound, Dan and Brooke, Sista Lee, Alice Benfer and Sam Maddison.

Musical comedy duo The Cherry Ripes will be performing, fresh from their recent shows at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Sound Council, a band made up entirely of council employees and councillor Daryl Dodt, will be taking the main stage about 5.30pm.

It will be the first performance at a Mary St event for the group, which has already played at the opening of the Gympie Aquatic Centre, and members have been sacrificing one lunch hour a week for the past six weeks for rehearsal.

With three ukulele players, three guitarists, an opera-trained singer, a mother and son duo and Cr Dodt on keyboard, audiences can look forward to a range of songs the band grew up with played in a very fun and unique style.

Mr Goodman said he wanted to thank the council for all its help in holding the event.

He described the collaboration as a "great team effort”.

He said he was thrilled to see how the event had grown and thrived since its inception and had now become "a major community and social event”.

"What you're seeing is Mary St at its best,” he said.

"It's a good atmosphere.

"I think it's a great family night.”

