Resident pleads: ‘Don’t ignore Cooloola Cove’

The shopping centre at the heart of Cooloola Cove - the Gympie region’s coast fastest growing suburb.

The shopping centre at the heart of Cooloola Cove - the Gympie region’s coast fastest growing suburb.

NO DOUBT many Cooloola Cove residents will welcome the start of widening the last section of Investigator Ave in February 2020.

The article in The Roundup stated that it will include widening of the road to 10 metres, also construction of concrete curbing, and quoted the cost of this work at $3.6 million with the cost shared 50/50 with the State Government Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS).

I note that no costing was provided for the undergrounding of power lines along Rainbow Beach Road jointly funded by the council, the Queensland Government and Energex, nor for the second step towards beautifying Rainbow Beach’s main street, adding to the previously endorsed streetscape improvements with elements such as street trees and landscaped gardens, new street furniture, increased street parking and areas of footpath improvements.

The costs, likewise, for continuation of work on the pathway along the Tin Can Bay Esplanade were not quoted.

Returning to Investigator Rd, it must be remembered that this is an original road, constructed by the then Widgee Shire Council for the original developer in the 1970s.

The upper section of this road was widened and curbed, by a previous council, 20 years ago.

Since the entire road forms part of the major route between Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach, why does it have such a low priority?

Notwithstanding these facts, widening of Investigator Ave was planned by the council for 2018, with pathways to be built in 2019 and 2020.

Cooloola Cove had the highest number of new dwellings constructed on the coast, having more than Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach combined, and almost equals those of the former Kilkivan and Tiaro Shires combined.

Come on Cooloola Cove.

Don’t continue to be ignored.

Yvonne Wright,

Cooloola Cove