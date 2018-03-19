Resident pleads after road works bring surprise blessing

Letter: I WOULD like to make a sincere plea to the Nolan family and Queensland Roads and Transport regarding the future use of Brisbane, Noosa, and East Deep Creek Rds for the transfer of animals to the meat works.

Letter to the Editor

Cattle trucks need to take alternate route

I WOULD like to make a sincere plea to the Nolan family and Queensland Roads and Transport regarding the future use of Brisbane, Noosa, and East Deep Creek Rds for the transfer of animals to the meat works.

Since the recent road repairs at this intersection, I have noticed a marked improvement in traffic flow and reduction of noise as a result of the trucks obviously using an alternative route which is obviously more suitable for this purpose.

I doubt this intersection was really designed to take such constant, heavy traffic as has been the case, especially more recently. This seems obvious given the need to repair the road.

Given the recent expansion of the meat works, I can only envisage this problem will get worse in the future if not addressed now.

There are residential homes along this route, only a couple of metres away from where the trucks drive and given they have to use their brakes when descending down Brisbane Rd to enter into Noosa Rd at all times of the day.

This creates noise often of unacceptable levels in a residential area.

Not only this, but has one ever had a coffee at the Duck Ponds Cafe while one of the trucks trundles past?

It is hardly relaxing. Given the Duck Ponds is a valuable recreational area it would seem beneficial to the community as a whole to reduce such intrusive traffic to this beautiful natural environment.

Please, could the alternative route which is now being used be continued in the future?

Aside from the creation of more jobs given the increased business of the abattoir, this would also be a most wonderful gesture by the Nolan family of giving back to the Gympie community and one which I am sure will be greatly appreciated by all.

Pauline Petrus,

Monkland