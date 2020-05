SNAKE BITE: A local was reportedly bitten by a snake on Saturday.

A GYMPIE region resident had to be taken to hospital after a reported snake bite over the weekend.

Paramedics arrived on a private residence at Traveston just before midday Saturday, according to Queensland Ambulance Service sources.

One patient was then transported to Gympie Hospital, with their condition listed as stable.

The type of snake involved in the incident was not specified.