Local resident Joedee Morel had a light plane crash through her back fence. John McCutcheon
News

Resident aids 'shaken' pilot who crash landed into fence

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:49 AM
A COAST resident has come to the aid of a pilot who crash landed into her property, miraculously missing her home.

Palmwoods woman Joedee Morel was in the bathroom of her home after doing the school drop-off when she heard what she thought was a delivery truck making strange noises.

Little did she know it was a light aircraft about to crash land through her back fence and into trees.

"I heard this big crash and in my head I thought a truck must have crashed into the garage," Ms Morel said of the incident at about 9am.

"So I raced outside and saw the plane. I couldn't believe it.

"I ran to check on the pilot. He was conscious when I got there and was shaken but very calm."

 

The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing into a private property, crashing through a fence and into trees.
Ms Morel carefully helped the man out of the cockpit but pain shot through his back.

"He had to lay on the wing while I called the authorities," she said.

"There is a nurse who lives down the road so they were here quickly. It was very lucky.

"I just hope he is okay."

The pilot was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

Sunshine Coast inspector Jason Overland said the scene would be left with transport authorities who would investigate.

The Daily understands the pilot switched to autopilot and was searching for a safe place to land when a second issue occurred.

It is the second aircraft to crash land in as many days after a helicopter flown by a student pilot came down heavily yesterday at Marcoola.

crash editors picks emergency services palmwoods picca place plane crash police sunshine coast
