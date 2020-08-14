Reshuffle in Mary Street as popular store moves and expands

Dimmeys long-time home at Gympie will soon become host to King Kong Sales, who are shifting from their home of 22 years to right next door.

A TWO decade staple at Mary St is about to make a big move – to the store right next door.

King Kong Sales is preparing to pack up its shop of 22 years and relocate to the now vacant Dimmeys building, a change which heralds a major expansion for the company.

It will be the company’s third Mary St home in its 26 years of operation.

And much like the fabled ape the company shares a name with, it all comes down to size.

King Kong Sales has called Mary St home for 26 years, 22 of them at this shop.

“It is a bigger store which will allow us to provide a much bigger selection of stock than we currently are able to provide at the old location,” King Kong staff member Dee Lyttle said.

To make the move, the shop will be shut for two weeks about mid-September.

Ms Lyttle said the plan was to throw open the new shop’s doors in early October; however, as has been the case across the globe, COVID-19 has thrown a spanner in the works.

Dimmeys collapsed into liquidation earlier this year.

“Due to Covid and the hold-ups with some of our store fixtures and fittings we are unable to commit to an exact date,” she said.

“We will be keeping everyone up-to-date at our Facebook page.”

Floor space will not be the only area of expansion.

“We have already employed more staff at our Gympie store who are in training for the opening of our new store, which will provide an increase in our staff and the hours of work we can give them,” she said.

King Kong Sales hopes to begin their move in mid-September, and throw open the doors of their new shop at the start of October.

“We are very excited to be able to offer the Gympie community our full range of products and special buys that we have on offer at our other larger stores.

“Customers should like our Facebook page which will be updated with opening dates and many of our monthly specials.”