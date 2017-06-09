23°
Researcher named a digital champion

9th Jun 2017 9:57 AM
CHAMPION: Dr Lindy Orwin was named an Advance Queensland Community Digital Champion.
A USQ researcher with a passion for digital technology has been recognised for her commitment to improving digital inclusion in her community.

It was Dr Lindy Orwin's work with the Gympie Regional STEM Hub and Cooloola Coastcare which earned her a nomination from the Gympie Regional Council for an Advance Queensland Community Digital Champions.

A Postdoctoral Research Fellow (STEAM Education with Remote Access Technology), Dr Orwin is one of 19 people named in the program which aims to encourage Queenslanders to explore and enjoy the benefits of the digital age through the stories and activities of passionate digital advocates.

Dr Orwin has 36 years of experience in building the capacity of teachers, university faculty and corporate trainers to adopt emerging technologies.

In her current role at USQ, Dr Orwin conducts educational research about the use of remote access technologies for learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

"I love sharing my experiences and skills with others to get the benefits of digital technologies,” Dr Orwin said.

"I am thrilled to be recognised by my community and look forward to advancing my community through workshops and training for business and community groups.”

To learn more about the Advance Queensland Community Digital Champions program, visit www.godigitalqld.dsiti.

qld.gov.au/

godigitalqldchampions.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coastcare dr lindy orwin gympie regional council stem hub research usq

