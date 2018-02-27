Rescues, flood finish off wild week of heavy rain

MINOR FLOOD: The Mary River at Kidd Bridge, Gympie, with a decent fresh from heavy rain.

TWO emergency rescues on inundated roads and a minor flood of the Mary River capped a wild week of heavy rain, with some parts of the region drenched by more than 200mm.

Emergency crews were called out to Traveston on Friday night, when an elderly couple became stranded in water on Traveston Rd.

Police said a friend saw their car enter the water and ran to help, but the 71-year-old driver and his 68-year-old wife were able to escape.

On Saturday afternoon, rescue crews were called to Noosa Rd at Mothar Mountain where another car had become stuck in floodwaters.

The driver of the car also escaped before crews arrived.

In the regional rainfall sweepstakes, Kin Kin took the crown with 282mm recorded while Pomona (281mm) and Wolvi (272mm) followed closely behind.

Gympie itself caught 212mm, while in the Mary Valley, Kandanga, Imbil and Moy Pocket all received a touch above 220mm.

Pomona (117mm), Cedar Pocket (112mm) and Goomboorian (102mm) received the most on Friday, when the majority of rainfall was recorded.

The Mary River peaked at 8.59m on Saturday afternoon, above the minor flood level but more than 1m below Kidd Bridge.

The rising water was driven by significant rainfall in the catchment area, with Mapleton drenched by 314mm and Maleny receiving 247mm.

Rural real estate and agriculture expert Tom Grady said that not only was the rain itself great for farmers, but the way it fell was "perfect”.

"It's come without floods,” Mr Grady said.

"A lot of people on the river, they want rain but not the floods.

"This has filled the dams again, which is a big thing.

"I can't remember in the last 10 years when it's fallen so evenly and done almost no damage.”

Given the region had just survived its hottest January in 15 years, Mr Grady said the timing was on the money too.

There was still one more thing needed, though.

"They still need follow-up rain within the next fortnight to three weeks,” he said.

"Rain's not good unless you get follow-up rain.”

While it's too early to tell if more is on the way, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said it probably was not going to be in this week.

Mr Fitzgerald said a south-easterly change was on the way, which would take the edge off the humidity from all of the water soaked into the ground.

Best of all it would give people "a reprieve from the heat”.

"It will dry things out,” he said.

"Wednesday should be a beautiful day, and it should be really fine for the rest of the week.”

"There won't be that muggy feeling.”

Today's maximum of 28 will be four degrees cooler than yesterday, and while the temperature will climb again (30 tomorrow, 33 on Thursday and 30 on Friday) there should be minimal rain in the region.

"It is starting to fine up,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Rain result

What we got last week: