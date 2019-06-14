Rescuers search for roo with stormwater pit around neck

ROO WORRY: Wildlife rescuers have their eyes on a mob of kangaroos at Lake MacDonald after receiving worrying reports.

ROO WORRY: Wildlife rescuers have their eyes on a mob of kangaroos at Lake MacDonald after receiving worrying reports. Warren Lynam

WILDLIFE rescuers fear for the life of a Coast kangaroo hopping around bushland with a stormwater pit around its neck.

Wildcare Australia first received reports of the troubled kangaroo at Lake MacDonald a month ago but with no other reports ensuing it was assumed the kangaroo had freed itself.

Trauma carer Rachel Lyons said they learnt otherwise when they received another two reports on Sunday and Monday.

"The kangaroo is still able to eat but it is restricted," Ms Lyons said.

"Our biggest concern is the condition of its health deteriorating or the stormwater pit causing injuries and infection.

"It knows it is in a vulnerable state and it's flighty."

Ms Lyons said rescuers visited the properties, where the reports came from, on Wednesday morning but the kangaroo wasn't located.

Property owners along Lake MacDonald Drive have been asked to keep an eye out.

"Until we get another sighting there is nothing we can do," Ms Lyons said.

"As soon as we have a sighting we can get Australia Zoo rescuers out there with a rifle dart and help it."

Ms Lyons said she had come across kangaroos with rope around their necks, but never a stormwater pit.

She said Wildcare Australia carers would have another look in the coming days.