Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Rescuers plead for donations after horrific bushfires

Ashley Carter
13th Sep 2019 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Devastating Peregian bushfire impact revealed

>> How fire crews are still keeping Peregian safe

>> Premier visits Peregian as fire conditions worsen

RESIDENTS are being urged to donate to their local wildlife rescue centres as "overwhelmed" volunteers treat hundreds of animals injured in the recent bushfires.

Sunshine Coast animal rescuers have described Peregian as a "wasteland of devastation" after seeing the crushing effects of the allegedly deliberately-lit bushfire.

While more mobile animals such as wallabies and kangaroos managed to escape the inferno, the charred remains of slow moving reptiles, echidnas and possums evidenced that others weren't so lucky.

This orphaned koala was saved from the Gold Coast hinterland bushfires. Photo: Supplied/The Rescue Collective
This orphaned koala was saved from the Gold Coast hinterland bushfires. Photo: Supplied/The Rescue Collective

Director of The Rescue Collective, Nicole Blums, said wildlife rescuers across southeast Queensland were struggling with resources to help the injured animals.

She said volunteers were in need of items like macropod pellets and reptile food, as well as fruit and meat.

But she said donations were more valuable to the rescuers, as they were being overwhelmed with requests to help.

"People should donate through their websites, that way the rescuers can get exactly what they need," she said.

Ms Blums said all animals injured in the Peregian bushfire were being taken to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi.

More Stories

bushfire environment peregian peregian bushfire the rescue collective wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    55 fires still burning across Qld

    premium_icon 55 fires still burning across Qld

    News Experts are warning Queenslanders to stay vigilant, with 55 bushfires still burning around the state and dangerous fire conditions predicted for the coming days.

    VIDEO: Reporter puts body on the line in magpie zone

    premium_icon VIDEO: Reporter puts body on the line in magpie zone

    News WATCH: There's a few streets in Gympie it pays to avoid this spring.

    Hanson demands changes to child support

    premium_icon Hanson demands changes to child support

    Politics Hanson wants overhaul to Australia’s ‘broken’ child support system

    VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER: What you need to know in Gympie

    premium_icon VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER: What you need to know in Gympie

    News Hot, dry and windy conditions set for today.