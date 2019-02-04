Rescued Chinese orphan reunited with his Gympie savour

REUNITED: Greg Holle visited his grandmother Linda Shum at her Tamaree property. He will be staying with her until April 10.

A YOUNG man who spent most of his childhood in a Chinese orphanage before has saved his money and crossed half the world to visit his Gympie 'grandmother' Linda Shum.

The 18-year-old man, Greg Holle, travelled to Gympie three weeks ago to visit Mrs Shum, his foster mum, at her Tamaree property.

It took months of saving to afford the trip.

"He's a great kid and I am so proud of him and I just love him to the moon and back a million times,” Mrs Shum said yesterday.

"I have taught all of my biological kids and these kids that I don't love them all equally, that I love them uniquely as if he was my only child.”

The bubbly, joyful man had a difficult start to his life being "gravely ill” at birth, so his biological parents left him at the hospital to get urgent treatment.

Because of the One Child Policy, his parents weren't able to get him back, and still 18 years later, Mr Holle has no idea who his real parents are.

"Two years ago I went back to the orphanage in China and I was trying to find out where my birth parents were and they think I wasn't born in Jiaozuo so I have no idea,” he said in Gympie yesterday.

Nine years ago he was legally adopted by his now parents Sheryl and Kevin, from Springfield in Missouri.

Mr Holle is staying in Gympie with his grandmother until April 10, when he will make the 15,512km trip home to Missouri.

"It's beautiful out here. I love it,” he said.

"Since I've been here I have visited Rainbow Beach, went out to 1770, celebrated Australia Day at Miriam Vale and went fishing at Noosa.”

Distance holds no boundaries for the pair who catch up over the internet once a month.

Mr Holle recently graduated from school and is thinking of pursuing business studies.