Rescue team's dramatic operation after rope swing disaster

The LifeFlight rescue team winched the man to safety from a difficult-to-access location at the bottom of a steep drop. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter aeromedical crew winched an injured swimmer to safety, in a joint operation with firefighters and paramedics on Saturday.

The man had fallen onto rocks near a waterfall in the Maleny area, after launching off a rope swing which was suspended over water, at the base of the falls.

It is believed he was unconscious when he was dragged from the water by a female companion.

He was in a difficult-to-access location, at the bottom of a steep drop, when Queensland Fire and Rescue Services and Queensland Ambulance officers arrived on the scene.

RACQ LifeFlight waterfall rescue:

The LifeFlight helicopter winched a critical care doctor and QAS paramedic down to the site, where the patient was loaded onto the helicopter stretcher.

The helicopter landed in a nearby clearing, while the delicate operation was underway.

The LifeFlight aeromedical crew, QFES and QAS officers worked together in challenging conditions to carry the man back up the steep falls, to a position where it was safe for the helicopter crew to perform a winch rescue.

With the injured man secured on the stretcher, he and the LifeFlight critical care doctor were winched up first, followed by the crew paramedic.

The patient, aged in his mid-twenties, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.