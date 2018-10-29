Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The LifeFlight rescue team winched the man to safety from a difficult-to-access location at the bottom of a steep drop.
The LifeFlight rescue team winched the man to safety from a difficult-to-access location at the bottom of a steep drop. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
Community

Rescue team's dramatic operation after rope swing disaster

29th Oct 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter aeromedical crew winched an injured swimmer to safety, in a joint operation with firefighters and paramedics on Saturday.

The man had fallen onto rocks near a waterfall in the Maleny area, after launching off a rope swing which was suspended over water, at the base of the falls.

It is believed he was unconscious when he was dragged from the water by a female companion.

He was in a difficult-to-access location, at the bottom of a steep drop, when Queensland Fire and Rescue Services and Queensland Ambulance officers arrived on the scene.

 

The LifeFlight helicopter winched a critical care doctor and QAS paramedic down to the site, where the patient was loaded onto the helicopter stretcher.

The helicopter landed in a nearby clearing, while the delicate operation was underway.

The LifeFlight aeromedical crew, QFES and QAS officers worked together in challenging conditions to carry the man back up the steep falls, to a position where it was safe for the helicopter crew to perform a winch rescue.

With the injured man secured on the stretcher, he and the LifeFlight critical care doctor were winched up first, followed by the crew paramedic.

The patient, aged in his mid-twenties, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

maleny queensland ambulance service queensland fire and rescue service racq lifeflight rescue helicopter
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie child abuse protester stands ground despite complaint

    premium_icon Gympie child abuse protester stands ground despite complaint

    Breaking Gympie Letter: I am very disappointed that the children (abused) on the hill above Mary St apparently don't matter to one female trying to make a dollar

    • 29th Oct 2018 10:23 AM
    Goomeri goes gourmet at food truck fest

    Goomeri goes gourmet at food truck fest

    Life The food trucks joined the town's twilight markets.

    • 29th Oct 2018 10:03 AM
    7 things that happened in Gympie on the weekend

    7 things that happened in Gympie on the weekend

    News Crashes, racing excitement, starring on national TV; all in Gympie

    Gympie 'shoots' to national pro-gun prominence in new debate

    premium_icon Gympie 'shoots' to national pro-gun prominence in new debate

    News Gun dealer and lobbyist Ron Owen fires back at Four Corners program

    Local Partners