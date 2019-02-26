Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
A man has fallen into a grave in Melbourne’s northeast. Picture: 9 News
News

Melbourne man trapped in freshly dug grave

by Rohan Smith
26th Feb 2019 7:55 AM

A MAN is trapped in a grave in Melbourne's northeast after falling two metres, paramedics say.

The man in his 40s is believed to have fallen into the freshly-dug grave at Metery Road in Eltham about 7.45am today.

Paramedics were called to the site shortly before 8am. A spokeswoman for the Victorian Ambulance Service told news.com.au the man has been assessed for injuries and is being treated for an injury to one of his legs.

"He has not yet been extricated," she said.

Pictures from the scene show a ladder leading from ground level into the two-metre grave.

More to come.

editors picks eltham man melbourne rescue trapped

Top Stories

    Oma sucks Cooloola's only turtle eggs out to sea

    premium_icon Oma sucks Cooloola's only turtle eggs out to sea

    News 'Devastated beach' as 2m vertical drop replaces dunes at Rainbow Beach

    SUBBIES: LNP wants inquiry, Labor jumps straight to plan

    premium_icon SUBBIES: LNP wants inquiry, Labor jumps straight to plan

    Politics State opposition wants to "draw line in sand”, Fed ALP go for broke.

    Failed escape in Mary St ends in longer jail sentence

    premium_icon Failed escape in Mary St ends in longer jail sentence

    Crime Failed escape on Mary St ends in longer jail sentence.

    The clients have spoken: Gympie agent wins leading award

    premium_icon The clients have spoken: Gympie agent wins leading award

    News A Gympie real estate agent has been recognised state-wide.