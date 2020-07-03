Man 'seriously' injured during incident on Coast beach

Man treated by paramedics after near-drowning

UPDATE 12PM:

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene of a near-drowning at Kings Beach.

It's understood the man in his 40s was dumped by a wave and was quickly assisted by friends and lifesavers out of the surf.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had sustained a "serious" spinal injury following the incident.

More to come.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a near-drowning on a Sunshine Coast beach. Ashley Carter

EARLIER:

Paramedics have rushed to a Sunshine Coast beach after a man was pulled from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Kings Beach off Ormonde Tce at about 10.45am.

"Paramedics are treating a male patient in his 40s with suspected spinal injuries following an incident at the beach," the spokesman said.

Lifeguards assisted a man out of the surf at Kings Beach this morning. Ashley Carter

The spokesman said lifeguards had assisted the man out of the water.

A rescue helicopter had been called to the incident.

More to come.