Man treated by paramedics after near-drowning
Breaking

Man 'seriously' injured during incident on Coast beach

Eden Boyd
Ashley Carter
3rd Jul 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
UPDATE 12PM: 

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene of a near-drowning at Kings Beach. 

It's understood the man in his 40s was dumped by a wave and was quickly assisted by friends and lifesavers out of the surf.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had sustained a "serious" spinal injury following the incident. 

More to come. 

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a near-drowning on a Sunshine Coast beach.
A rescue helicopter has been tasked to a near-drowning on a Sunshine Coast beach.

EARLIER:

Paramedics have rushed to a Sunshine Coast beach after a man was pulled from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Kings Beach off Ormonde Tce at about 10.45am.

"Paramedics are treating a male patient in his 40s with suspected spinal injuries following an incident at the beach," the spokesman said.

Lifeguards assisted a man out of the surf at Kings Beach this morning.
Lifeguards assisted a man out of the surf at Kings Beach this morning.

The spokesman said lifeguards had assisted the man out of the water.

A rescue helicopter had been called to the incident.

More to come.

