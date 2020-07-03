Man 'seriously' injured during incident on Coast beach
UPDATE 12PM:
A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene of a near-drowning at Kings Beach.
It's understood the man in his 40s was dumped by a wave and was quickly assisted by friends and lifesavers out of the surf.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had sustained a "serious" spinal injury following the incident.
More to come.
EARLIER:
Paramedics have rushed to a Sunshine Coast beach after a man was pulled from the water.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Kings Beach off Ormonde Tce at about 10.45am.
"Paramedics are treating a male patient in his 40s with suspected spinal injuries following an incident at the beach," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said lifeguards had assisted the man out of the water.
A rescue helicopter had been called to the incident.
More to come.