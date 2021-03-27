Menu
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Crews on board two boats have been found safe and well after a distress call was received on Saturday morning.

Emergency service crews, including the Lifelifght Rescue helicopter, were called into action to search for the boats.

The chopper was initially tasked by Queensland Police Service at first light, to locate a boat after its occupants reported it had broken down.

It's believed the boaties lost contact with authorities shortly after calling for help.

Crews searched for almost three hours, before locating the boat, about halfway between Fraser Island and the mainland.

The two people on board were safe and well.

The helicopter hovered over the boat, while rescue vessels travelled to the scene.

Once Hervey Bay Water Police arrived, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to search for another boat nearby, that was reported overdue.

 

The crew found the vessel near the northern end of Fraser Island, before determining the occupants were safe and did not require their assistance.

