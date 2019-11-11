Menu
Boondooma Dam as seen from the LifeFlight helicopter service during the search.
Boondooma Dam as seen from the LifeFlight helicopter service during the search.
Rescue helicopter called in during search for missing man

11th Nov 2019 6:22 AM
RESCUE helicopter service LifeFlight has been called in to help with the search for a Dalby man missing near a large dam in the South Burnett.

Jason Senescall, from Okeden near Dalby, was last seen on Boondooma Dam Lookout Road at about 9am on Saturday when he left a residence to go for a walk in nearby bushland.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called in to help search for a the 47-year-old missing near Proston.

"Queensland Police Service (QPS) officers launched a ground search in bushland, then called in the rescue helicopter to search from above, just before 2.30pm, (yesterday) afternoon," a LifeFlight spokeswoman said.

MISSING: Police are looking for a man who has gone missing near Dalby.
"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew scoured areas surrounding Boondooma Dam for around an hour, but couldn't find any trace of the missing man.

"State Emergency Service (SES) personnel have also been involved in the search operation."

Police are appealing for local residents to search their properties and sheds and anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Jason, who took no provisions with him (such as food and water), is described as caucasian, approximately 180cms tall with a proportionate build, hazel eyes and dark, short brown hair. It is unknown what he was wearing except for a red bucket hat.

The area is not subject to current bushfire activity.

