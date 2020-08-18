Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesman said the man suffered a suspected heart attack at 10.30am while on a 4.5m boat off Gould Reef
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesman said the man suffered a suspected heart attack at 10.30am while on a 4.5m boat off Gould Reef Rainee Shepperson
News

Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:45 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: A MAN has died of a suspected heart attack on a fishing boat off Bowen.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the man had died after a medical incident in the Whitsunday region.

He said the man's family had been informed of his death.

The man's age has not been confirmed.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokesman said the man suffered a suspected heart attack at 10.30am while on a 4.5m boat off Gould Reef.

She said a woman was also on board the fishing boat when the man suffered the medical episode.

She said a mayday call was put out and answered by police who tasked the helicopter to the incident.

She said the rescue crews arrived at the vessel at 11.55am, after a 50-minute flight from Mackay.

A Mackay RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called to a primary medical task on a vessel near Gould Reef
A Mackay RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was called to a primary medical task on a vessel near Gould Reef

An RACQ CQ Rescue crewman and paramedic were winched onto the small boat, with rescue crews having to crawl through a window to access the man.

She said paramedics performed CPR for about half an hour before he was declared dead.  

Passengers in nearby boats also tried to resuscitate the man, she said.

EARLIER 12.45PM: A RESCUE crew has arrived on board a vessel off the Bowen coast after a crew member suffered a medical episode.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the team was called Gould Reef after a suspected heart attack.

She said the helicopter team arrived at the vessel at 11.55am, after a 50-minute flight from Mackay.

She said the condition of the patient, as well as their age and gender, was unknown.

 

More Stories

bowen gould reef mackay mackay boating racq cq rescue whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Playing field squeeze shows sport is doing well in Gympie

        Premium Content Playing field squeeze shows sport is doing well in Gympie

        News OPINION: Gympie councillor says the sporting field challenge will be worked through over next few years

        Gympie businessman on manslaughter charge over work death

        Premium Content Gympie businessman on manslaughter charge over work death

        News Owens Rewinds boss faces a possible penalty of 20 years in jail

        USC to make cuts to Gympie campus courses

        Premium Content USC to make cuts to Gympie campus courses

        News USC Gympie will move several on-campus courses online from next year in response to...

        8 people to face Gympie court today

        Premium Content 8 people to face Gympie court today

        News The people facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today. Full list here.