Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A baby has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition by the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.
A baby has been flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition by the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.
News

Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Rhylea Millar
20th Mar 2021 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews from RACQ LifeFlight have flown a seriously injured baby to hospital after a single vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.

Paramedics from QAS and the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast based rescue choppers were both tasked to the scene on Friday night.

The incident occurred when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

One 28-year-old man sadly passed away at the scene and the 25-year-old female driver was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic, the baby was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Forensic Crash Unit.

More stories

More Stories

fatal crash queensland road toll road toll road traffic crash tragedy
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt

    CCTV clue in sex attacker hunt
    • 20th Mar 2021 11:28 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get set for wet: 80mm deluge to follow lull

        Premium Content Get set for wet: 80mm deluge to follow lull

        Weather Wet weather will hit the southeast once again this weekend, with some areas bracing for up to 80mm, while the beaches are set to be hit with 2.5-metre swells.

        Which Gympie property markets are hot, and which are not

        Premium Content Which Gympie property markets are hot, and which are not

        News Rural areas have proven to be hot beds of interest for potential homebuyers, and...

        ‘I feel so blessed’: Gympie’s best hairdresser crowned

        Premium Content ‘I feel so blessed’: Gympie’s best hairdresser crowned

        News Chopping her way to the top from late high school, this Gympie hairdresser is the...

        Sparkie tells girlfriend ‘I should just f..king kill you’

        Premium Content Sparkie tells girlfriend ‘I should just f..king kill you’

        Crime The man told police if he’d wanted his girlfriend dead he would have pushed her off...