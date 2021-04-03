Rescue chopper, paramedics called after motorbikes crash

Paramedics were called to a property at Pullen Lane, Kenilworth on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Paramedics and rescue helicopter crews were called to a popular hinterland motocross track after a crash which left one teen with a leg injuries and a seven-year-old in the hands of emergency services.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers and the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter were called to Pullen Lane, Kenilworth, about 1.30pm Saturday.

An ambulance service spokesman said a 13-year-old girl had suffered an injury to her femur while a seven-year-old was being treated by the rescue helicopter crew on scene, after the crash which involved several motorbikes.

One child was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition while the other was flown in a stable condition to the Mater Hospital.

A third patient declined transport.