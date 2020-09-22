Rescue chopper called to Gympie region motocross crash
A MAN in his 30s has been flown to hospital after he crashed his motorbike while attempting a jump on a motocross track in the Gympie region this afternoon.
The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called in to fly the man from a private property just after 1.30pm today.
He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
It is the third motorbike accident the Sunshine Coast-based helicopter has been called to in the last five days.
