A man has been flown to hospital after a bike crash on a motocross track in the Gympie region.
Rescue chopper called to Gympie region motocross crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
22nd Sep 2020 6:56 PM
A MAN in his 30s has been flown to hospital after he crashed his motorbike while attempting a jump on a motocross track in the Gympie region this afternoon.

The RACQ Lifeflight helicopter was called in to fly the man from a private property just after 1.30pm today.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It is the third motorbike accident the Sunshine Coast-based helicopter has been called to in the last five days.

bike crash crash gympie crash motocross motorbike crash
