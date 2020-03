Ambulance crews enroute to a crash just south of Gympie.

THE lifeflight helicopter has been called to a serious crash south of Gympie this afternoon.

A car has at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and the off-ramp of the Old Bruce Highway.

A single patient is being treated at the scene after the accident happened just before 6pm.

Police and Fireys are also headed to the scene.