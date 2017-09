Crews at the scene of a serious motorcycle accident at Kin Kin yesterday.

LIFEFLIGHT crews have been instrumental in the rescue of a local motorcycle rider after a serious accident at Kin Kin yesterday.

Chopper crews were dispatched to the scene late in the afternoon, after he was treated by paramedics on the ground.

The man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was subsequently flown to the PA Hospital in a serious condition.

According to LifeFlight, the man was riding on a dirt road when the accident happened.