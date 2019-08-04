Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are en route.
Police are en route. Tessa Mapstone
News

Reports woman threatening staff with syringe

Melanie Plane
by
4th Aug 2019 2:01 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: A WOMAN has been taken into police custody after an alleged incident at the Bridge St IGA complex this afternoon. 

It is unclear if she has been charged with any offences. 

BREAKING 1.55PM: POLICE are responding to reports of a woman armed with a syringe making threats at a Mackay business.

Multiple crews are en route to a Bridge Road business where the woman is reportedly at the front door, holding a syringe and yelling.

It is understood she is at the IGA shopping complex.

She has been described as wearing a pink dress, having no teeth, having markings on her face and tattoos on both arms.

It is unclear what has sparked the incident or if anyone has been injured.

More Stories

editors picks mackay crime mackay police syringe
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in Gympie?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in Gympie?

    News 22 trainers scored nominations from 250+ responses.

    What new AFL Queensland shake-up means for the Gympie Cats

    premium_icon What new AFL Queensland shake-up means for the Gympie Cats

    News Heatbreaking loss all but spells the end of their season.

    $1.25 million upgrade to new home of Gympie cricket

    premium_icon $1.25 million upgrade to new home of Gympie cricket

    News 'It is exciting times for Gympie cricket'

    VIDEO: Tell us who should be Gympie's Athlete of the Year

    VIDEO: Tell us who should be Gympie's Athlete of the Year

    News It's your chance to help us recognise our local heroes.