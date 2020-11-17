Menu
Gympie storm warning BOM
Reports of lightning starting Imbil fire as warning issued

Shelley Strachan
17th Nov 2020 3:25 PM
THREE fire crews are on their way to Imbil where it has been reported lightning has started a fire in the heart of the town near Marsden and Albion Streets.

A severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for the Gympie region and regions down to the Gold Coast for damaging winds, large hailstone and heavy rainfall.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said little else was know but the report of the lightning strike was called in at 3.19pm. More information as it comes to hand.

