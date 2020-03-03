Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Reports of fatality after car bursts into flames

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROAD is blocked, with police crews on the scene, following an accident that left a car in flames and a person with critical injuries.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glamorgan Vale Road at 10:17am, where a patient was treated for critical injuries.

Police sources have been unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the incident, but have stated a car was on fire.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

On Scene News Australia is reporting the crash as a fatality.

car fire glamorgan vale road road accident
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threat

        premium_icon 'I'll put a bullet in your head' Ex-gym owner's vile threat

        News The Gympie businessman and body builder threatened to put a bullet in the head of a well known Gympie businesswoman

        Man abuses police and ambos as they help stabbing victim

        premium_icon Man abuses police and ambos as they help stabbing victim

        News ‘If you c***s won’t do your job, we’ll do it for you’

        Gympie businessman reveals disruption caused by coronavirus

        premium_icon Gympie businessman reveals disruption caused by coronavirus

        News Shipping from Asia, especially China, has been severely disrupted

        Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        premium_icon Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

        News Woman badly injured when her car rolled three times