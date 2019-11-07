Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
Crime

'Hijacking' emergency in Amsterdam a false alarm

by Frank Chung
7th Nov 2019 5:47 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM

Air Europa has been left red-faced after a pilot accidentally triggered a hijack alert during boarding in Amsterdam, triggering a military response and throwing the airport into chaos.

Dutch military police and emergency services descended on Schiphol Airport on Wednesday night, amid reports of a possible hijacking by three men armed with knives.

The airport placed into lockdown as military police boarded the flight UX1094 to Madrid, before evacuating all passengers and crew at around 8.40pm.

Air Europa then tweeted that it was a "false alarm".

"In the flight Amsterdam-Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport," the airline tweeted. "Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologise."

More Stories

Show More
amsterdam crime editors picks hijack knife plane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears

        premium_icon Embattled Upper Mary St traders hold grave fears

        News EMBATTLED Upper Mary St traders are seriously concerned for the future of their businesses as Gympie Regional Council’s ongoing, $3 million beautification project...

        ‘Depraved’ predator lures boy, 10, into public toilet

        premium_icon ‘Depraved’ predator lures boy, 10, into public toilet

        News A man’s ‘depraved’ actions left a little boy terrified

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

        News Distanced from the street-front for added privacy, it is positioned within one of...

        Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        premium_icon Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        News It was a record breaking crowd at Borumba Dam as anglers descended on the Valley...