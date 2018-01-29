Reporter caught out on dirty weekend

Killy Utes and Boots at Kilkivan Showgrounds January 26-28, 2018. Daryl Johansen's Jeep climbs out the other side of the mud hole.

AS THE headline suggests, I had myself a dirty weekend - literally.

This weekend was the inaugural Killy Utes and Boots at Kilkivan Showgrounds and not content to simply spectate, I managed to get myself into the thick of it.

The weekend was full of action right from the start on Australia Day with a show and shine for the utes and some fun muster events.

More fun ensued on Saturday with a tinnie run, dirt race, 4WD gymkhana and oval race part of the Gympie 4WD Spares time-trial competition.

Winner over all on the day was Daryl Johansen from Cooloola 4WD Club, but competitors came from Caloundra, Redcliffe and all over to take part in the events.

Later in the afternoon the fun events included the donut pad and mud bog and gulley run.

And that's where things got messy.

I hitched a ride as co-pilot with Daryl Johansen in his Jeep Wrangler, from which he had removed the doors, to tackle the mud bog and gulley run.

This comprises of attempting to drive through a muddy gulley without stopping.

I thought things were going to get messy, but our first pass through, while highly stimulating to the adrenal gland, only resulted in a couple of spatters of mud on me, but plenty of mud on the outside of the vehicle.

This lulled me into a false sense of security.

When Daryl suggested we do the run again, I was thoroughly prepared for it.

Or so I thought.

I felt a twinge of doubt that this time might be different when Daryl calmed stated, "I'm going to take this first corner nice and slow so I can get a good line up on that mud hole...”

The results are included inside this attached photo gallery, along with many more photos from Saturday.