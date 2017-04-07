26°
Reported Kidd Bridge sighting is probably a 'croc'

Shelley Strachan | 7th Apr 2017 5:01 AM

A CROC in the Mary River at Kidd Bridge?

Could it be true? Or is it just a croc...?

There were plenty of doubters on social media yesterday and on Wednesday night after a Gympie woman claimed - quite earnestly - that she had seen one "down by Kidd Bridge behind the vets”.

A similar reported sighting was made just before Christmas in the Mary River at Gympie, and out at Cooloola Cove even more recently.

TAKE A SNAP: If you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to CrocWatch.
TAKE A SNAP: If you see a crocodile in local waterways, make sure you report it to CrocWatch. Ellen Hanwright

None of these sightings have been confirmed.

Of course, we know there are crocodiles in the Mary River, but they mostly tend to hang out north of Tiaro.

The prehistoric predators are moving south and it's probably worth keeping one eye out, especially if you are camping close to the river north of Gympie.

Don't stand too close to the water if you're fishing there either, and don't stand on any loose logs or overhanging branches.

That log could turn out to be a crocodile (or vice versa).

And if you do happen to spot something you think could be a croc, it is definitely worth reporting it to the State Government's CrocWatch hotline on 1300 130 372.

At least that way the rangers can check the situation out and try to catch the reptile if it is there.

Topics:  editorial comment gympie crocodile mary river crocodile opinion

Imbil family feels they've been hard done by

