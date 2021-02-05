‘Reportable offender’ failed to tell police about toddler

A 22-year-old reportable offender described as “a little bit hopeless” faced court once again

A 22-year-old reportable offender was convicted in Gympie Magistrates Court after he failed to notify police of ongoing physical contact with a two-year-old girl.

Due to his previous offences, Jayden Anthony Jacobson, is required to inform authorities of any continuous contact with a minor within 24 hours.

After spending a week with his friend’s toddler, Jacobson failed to advise police in enough time and as a result found himself in court.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Jacobson could be described as “a little bit hopeless” when it came to his reporting obligations.

“The nature of the contact was of a minor nature, he did not even start down the journey of grooming type behaviour,” Mr Anderson said.

“The offending for which he was placed on this reporting condition involved a much older person, still under the age of 16, but completely different circumstances.”

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the last time Jacobson failed to report to police, he was fined $1000.

“He’s had that warning that the court takes it very seriously and the community takes it seriously,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Mr Anderson said Jacobson has been a reportable offender for five years but has just been offered a job on a fishing trawler to start on February 4.

Jacobson was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.