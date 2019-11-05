Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sonny Bill Williams has reportedly agreed to the richest contract in rugby league and union history, accepting a $10 million deal to return to the 13-man code.
Sonny Bill Williams has reportedly agreed to the richest contract in rugby league and union history, accepting a $10 million deal to return to the 13-man code.
Sport

Sonny Bill Williams 'agrees' to huge $10m deal

5th Nov 2019 9:30 PM

Sonny Bill Williams has reportedly agreed to the richest contract in rugby league and union history, accepting a $10 million deal to return to the 13-man code.

Danny Weidler reported on Nine News Williams had accepted the jaw-dropping, two-year deal with English Super League side the Toronto Wolfpack.

"He's made his mind up to play for the Toronto Wolfpack who play in the English Super League," Weidler said. "The deal is stunning - $10m for two years' work.

"Incredible money."

Williams played for the All Blacks in the recent Rugby World Cup but will return to the code where he launched his career as a teenager with the Bulldogs in the NRL.

New Zealand lost to England in the semi-finals of the World Cup but defeated Wales in the third-placed playoff.

News of the deal comes after Toronto's head coach Brian McDermott revealed in October his team had received word Williams was interested in joining the team.

The Toronto team is on the lookout for big-name signings following their promotion from the second-tier Championship and were keen on signing the All Blacks star.

The record deal would see Williams earn around four times the wages paid to NRL superstar Daly Cherry-Evans ($10 million over eight seasons) and AFL superstar Lance Franklin ($10 million over nine seasons).

Williams will swap his All Blacks jersey for a Toronto Wolfpack one.
Williams will swap his All Blacks jersey for a Toronto Wolfpack one.
rugby sonny bill williams super league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire jumped river and is now threatening airstrip

        Fire jumped river and is now threatening airstrip

        Breaking Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire for the Coast and conditions could get worse.

        How the horse that couldn't be sold won the Melbourne Cup

        premium_icon How the horse that couldn't be sold won the Melbourne Cup

        Horses Story of rags to riches for Melbourne Cup winner Vow and Declare

        Police seek ‘friendly’ armed robber who struck Gympie servo

        premium_icon Police seek ‘friendly’ armed robber who struck Gympie servo

        News CCTV footage shows an armed man demanding cash with 30cm boning knife at Gympie...

        Mayor congratulates Leitchs, Lanskeys on Cup win

        premium_icon Mayor congratulates Leitchs, Lanskeys on Cup win

        Council News There’s no doubt that our community is passionate about all facets of Council and...