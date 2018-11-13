Report says Gympie Bypass should be called something worse

If one section of the Council's tourism paper gets a hold, then workers could claim to be working on the "Gympie Improvement” or "Gympie Advancement” instead of the "Gympie Bypass”.

Renee Albrecht

"I'M WORKING on the Gympie Improvement.”

Hands up if you know what this sentence means?

While past workers could boast about working on the Empire State Building or Brisbane's Riverside Express, Gympie bypass workers could end up being saddled with the vaguest honour ever.

This stunningly bland gem can be found in the council's discussion paper as an alternative to the "negative” word bypass. Other suggested alternatives are the "Gympie Upgrade” and the "Gympie Advancement”.

All of which make building the $1 billion bypass sound as exciting as eating a Clag glue-coated potato.

Expanding the definitions of words to encompass more than they should only serves to make them as bland as a sack of potatoes. Alex Leggett

This isn't a first, though.

Sadly, the world is full of this jargon, driven more by public image than any desire to actually tell people something useful.

It's why many politicians and their ilk come across as so vacuous they could easily be mistaken for walking sinkholes.

And it has spread. Look at a government road repair press release and you're sure to find a line about "refurbishing” a kerb.

Look; the only way it's a refurbishment is if you're replacing the wall paper, getting a new couch and installing a shower. If none of those things apply to the kerb, then it's not being "refurbished” - it's being "fixed”.

If there's no new couch or wallpaper, then it's not a refurbishment. Contributed

And if they do then I'd say you've excessively maximised your investment.

Or in words actual people use: you're overspending.