Report reveals how Gympie's rubbish cost stacks up

CHANGES to our rubbish services have proven to be controversial in Gympie, but are they really outside the norm?

Not according to a new report that ranks our region in the top half of the state's 20 largest councils.

Placed eighth in the AEC Group report, Gympie's $280 total residential waste collection fee (excluding Rainbow Beach, which pays $344) was more than $40 below the state's median average.

The fee is the total amount households pay to have their waste collected.

Townsville, Moreton Bay and Noosa claimed the top three spots, while Livingstone, Rockhampton, and the Lockyer Valley ranked worst.

However when compared only by household collection rates (without extra charges included) our region ranked 11th, squarely on the state average.

Overall, the report found the median charge across all the councils has has grown 3.3 per cent.

Gympie's residential waste fee was reduced by about $23 when the controversial gate fees were introduced last October.

And of those gate fees, which are not included in the report?

Well, it seems we might not be too bad off there.

Residents who dump a car load at Gympie's tips pay $5.40 for a small carload, while visitors to Brisbane pay $12.10 for up to 100kg, and Bundaberg residents pay $11.

A sedan-full of rubbish at the Fraser Coast costs $9.30, and on the Sunshine Coast a trip will set you back $7.

However, Brisbane residents (charged $318 in collection fees) are given 10 vouchers every year to dump green and general waste for free and Gold Coast residents (charged $274) are not charged gate fees for disposing of household waste.

Residents also get free dump vouchers at Bundaberg (two) and Logan (four), while a number of councils including the Fraser Coast and Rockhampton provide some level of free green waste dumping.

While Noosa residents are charged at the tip for green waste, they run a fortnightly green waste recycle service.