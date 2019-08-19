REPLAYS: Every minute of SCRU grand finals now available

RUGBY UNION: The emotion, athletic prowess and determination from the region's rugby union talents in their quest for season silverware can be relived in all its glory thanks to the Sunshine Coast Daily's livestreams.

For the first time, the Daily livestreamed four Sunshine Coast Rugby Union grand finals on Saturday at Sunshine Beach.

The Women's 12s, Colts, Reserve Grade and A-grade were all beamed live and direct to the website throughout the day.

For those that missed the action, all four replays are available below in full. Warning - Colourful language.

A-grade grand final: Caloundra v University

The Daily apologises to those who missed the final minutes of action via the live stream on Saturday evening, after there was a power problem. The full replay is above.

CALOUNDRA secured back-to-back premierships after defeating USC Barbarians in the A-grade grand final.

In a tough and physical battle, the Lighthouses toppled the Barbarians 30-15 in front of a boisterous crowd at Sunshine Beach on Saturday.

Reserve Grade grand final: Wynnum v Noosa

NOOSA were crowned Reserve Grade champions after defeating Wynnum on Saturday.

The Dolphins toppled the minor premiers 36-12.

It completed a strong finals outing from the Noosa club on the day, with the Women's 12s and Colts outfits also winning their deciders.

Colts grand final: Noosa v University

NOOSA capped their year with a tough-fought victory over USC Barbarians in the Colts grand final.

After a tense fight, Dolphins eventually took the victory 14-10.

Women's 12s grand final: Noosa v Caboolture

NOOSA claimed season silverware in the Women's 12s grand final on Saturday.

The Dolphins toppled Caboolture Snakes 17-14 in a tight battle that went down to the wire.