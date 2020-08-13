Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Soccer

REPLAY: Qld Schools Premier League Helensvale v PBC

by Andrew Dawson
13th Aug 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Seven schools will be playing for a place in the Queensland Schools Premier League grand finals today.

Palm Beach Currumbin, Kelvin Grove SC, Helensvale SHS, Chancellor SC, Cavendish Road SHS. Corinda SHS and Murrumba SC have teams in the semi-finals, with matches to be livestreamed on this website from 9AM today.

Subscribe now to view the games, plus next week's grand finals, while also unlocking the best news coverage across News' sites around Australia.

Cavendish Road SHS and Palm Beach Currumbin were old campaigners in the finals, but the appearance Corinda SHS will be new-comers to the finals arena.

TODAY'S SEMI-FINALS SCHEDULE

9am: Helensvale SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (senior boys)

11am: Kelvin Grove SC v Chancellor SC (junior girls)

11am: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior boys)

1pm: Cavendish Road SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin (junior girls)

1pm: Kelvin Grove SC v Corinda SHS (junior boys)

3pm: Murrumba SC v Cavendish Road SHS (senior girls)

More Stories

helensvale shs livestream palm beach currumbin shs queensland schools premier league replay soccer
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: COVID Depression already locked in

        Premium Content LETTER: COVID Depression already locked in

        News Meanwhile, a smug cohort of people on government salaries, handouts and safe pensions feels no pain

        LETTER: Over-government is killing our red meat facilities

        Premium Content LETTER: Over-government is killing our red meat facilities

        News In a sharp reminder of how tough the Australian red meat processing environment is...

        Why adoption should continue to be the ‘last resort’ in Qld

        Premium Content Why adoption should continue to be the ‘last resort’ in Qld

        News LETTER: Adoption is extremely traumatic, causing deep, life-long consequences and...

        BREAKING: Emergency at Gunalda, man trapped under tractor

        Premium Content BREAKING: Emergency at Gunalda, man trapped under tractor

        News Emergency crews are rushing to the scene of an accident near Gunalda, where a man...