REPLAY: Ignatius claim victory in Cowboys Challenge final

ABOVE: Replay of the game

UPDATE | Ignatius Park has taken the victory in Cowboys Challenge grand final with a score of 16-8.

EARLIER | A SEASON'S-WORTH of blood, sweat and tears will culminate in grand final glory or agony for Mercy College and Ignatius Park today.

The grand final of the Cowboys Challenge is upon us - and you can watch it live right here.

The deciding game of the premier U15 north Queensland schoolboys rugby league competition kicks off at 1.30pm.

This story will be updated with the livestream link closer to kick-off.

Before then, get acquainted with the two teams vying for grand final glory by catching up on our preview stories below.

