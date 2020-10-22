Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

REPLAY: Gladstone’s election debate

Darryn Nufer
22nd Oct 2020 3:28 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM

 

THE Queensland Election campaign hots up tonight with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone participating in a free, live-streamed debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this free live-streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate are incumbent Labor MP Glenn Butcher, the LNP's Ron Harding, and One Nation's Kevin Jorgensen.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Observer and The Courier Mail websites from 6.30pm - 7pm today (Thursday, October 22).

The stream, which is FREE for anyone to view, will go live at 6.30pm - please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

gladstone election debate 2020 livestream debate queensland election 2020 debate
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STAY INFORMED: Fraser Island fire battle continues

        Premium Content STAY INFORMED: Fraser Island fire battle continues

        News QFES crews are assisting the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service at a vegetation fire on the Island.

        Shocking footage shows reckless truck driving

        Premium Content Shocking footage shows reckless truck driving

        News Resident says it’s only a matter of time before a major crash

        What a new strain of COVID could mean for the Coast

        Premium Content What a new strain of COVID could mean for the Coast

        Health Experts explains threat a new strain of COVID-19 could bring

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Gympie region this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Things to do in the Gympie region this weekend

        News The party of the year is set to rock the Theebine Hotel on Saturday night.