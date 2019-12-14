Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

A photo taken at the site of the new Running Creek bridge.

A SIDETRACK to replace Woolooga’s infamous Running Creek Bridge, which burned down after a car crash earlier this month, is expected to open next week.

Residents were initially forced to negotiate a treacherous track to cross the creek after the bridge collapsed on December 4, but the Department of Transport and Main Roads says it should have the new passage ready to go by Wednesday.

“On Wednesday 4 December, Running Creek Bridge on Brooweena-Woolooga Road collapsed after a grassfire,” a TMR spokeswoman said.

“Our contractor has since built a sidetrack, which is expected to open to traffic this Wednesday 18 December, weather permitting.

“There will be no change to load limits and the existing advisory speed of 30km/h.

“We are investigating replacing the bridge.”

Resident Sharon Turner said she was impressed with how fast the project had come together.

“It looks great, they’ve been working really hard on it and it’s only been a week,” Mrs Turner said.