Repeat offender's path of self-destruction

A SERIES of personal misfortunes over a few months has seen a Gympie man plead guilty to 23separate charges

Jamie Luke Alford, 30, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday via video-link for a wide range of offences.

These included driving infringements, drug use, illegally possessing protected animals and improperly storing firearms and ammunition.

"It had become clear in the lead-up to this string of offences Mr Alford had been associating with the wrong sorts of people,” Alford's defence counsel Rowena Ferrall said.

She argued this association, coupled with myriad personal ailments, led her client down a path of self-destruction.

A persistent injury from a motorcycle crash when Alford was 18 had left him dependant on heavy prescription pain medication, which in turn increased to banned substances.

An incident on Alford's rural property, where he chose to put down his terminally ill dog with a firearm, led to further strife when police arrived at his home.

Accidentally failing to remove the extra round from the weapon saw him charged with failure to store ammunition in a secure area.

Similarly, police found two injured snakes Alford had discovered on his property and nursed back to health.

This resulted in two charges of keeping a restricted animal - an offence that can carry up to a $25,000 fine.

In delivering his sentence, Magistrate R Woodford took a less sympathetic view of Alford's circumstances, particularly noting his litany of traffic offences.

"Much of these happened on the stretch of the Bruce Hwy here, arguably the deadliest road in the state,” he said.

"And you were the one that chose to drive so erratically.”

Alford's parole was set for July 31 and he received a total fine of more than $6000 for his offences.