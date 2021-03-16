Repeat drug offender caught with 140g hash stash at Tamaree

A former heroin addict with a lengthy criminal history is back in court again after police found drugs and utensils in her home.

Tamaree woman Nicole Elisabeth Pratt has a criminal history “littered” with drug-related offences and on Monday she was back before the court again.

Pratt pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to having marijuana or ‘hash’ in the form of resin as well as seeds and a pipe, bowl and scissors.

Police searched her home on February 23, and found the items on her bedside table and in a drawer.

The total weight of the resin was 140 grams and there were 49 marijuana seeds.

After living in Gympie for two years, Pratt told the court she had been on good behaviour since her last conviction and used marijuana as a substitute for heroin.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said he did not see how she was doing any better, even after serving jail time.

“You have a lengthy history littered with drug offences and have received periods of imprisonment for drug offences,” he said.

“You’ve been fined on multiple occasions, on more than one occasion you have had probation.”

Mr Fowler sentenced Pratt to two months jail, suspended for four months. Convictions were recorded.

