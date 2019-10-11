Rep season: Every squad for international fixtures

RUGBY league is set to head into overdrive with a thrilling off-season to come featuring the World Cup Nines and Oceania Cup among a host of representative fixtures.

Here's every squad, fixture and venue for the upcoming clashes.

Live stream the inaugural Downer Rugby League World Cup 9's Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Jake Trbojevic has been named in the Australian squad. Picture: Quinn Rooney

TEST MATCH SQUADS

AUSTRALIAN KANGAROOS

Josh Addo-Carr, Daly Cherry-Evans, Boyd Cordner, Damien Cook, Nick Cotric, Tyson Frizell, Wade Graham, Payne Haas, Ben Hunt, Luke Keary, David Klemmer, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, Josh Papalii, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Paul Vaughan, Jack Wighton

* Dale Finucane on standby for Josh Papalii

Team news: Mal Meninga is usually known for sticking by incumbents but there's six potential debutants in this squad with grand finallists Easts and Canberra both boasting four players each. They'll once again be captained by Boyd Cordner, who assumed leadership duties last year after Greg Inglis dropped out of the side.

JUNIOR KANGAROOS (U23s)

1 Ryan Papenhuyzen 2 Campbell Graham 3 Curtis Scott 4 Brad Parker 5 Reuben Garrick 6 Kalyn Ponga 7 Brodie Croft 8 Corey Horsburgh 9 Reed Mahoney 10 Thomas Flegler 11 David Fifita 12 Angus Crichton 13 Victor Radley 14 AJ Brimson 15 Nat Butcher 16 Emre Guler 17 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 18 Paul Momirovski

Team news: The revamped Junior Roos will take on France in Wollongong. Kalyn Ponga, David Fifita and Angus Crichton have all previously played Origin football and all eyes will be on Ponga swtiching to five-eighth again after his unsuccesful move to the halves earlier this year.

Shaun Johnson will thrive in the World Cup Nines format. Picture: Hannah Peters

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS

Leeson Ah Mau, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Kenneath Bromwich, Kieran Foran, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera, Jahrome Hughes, Jamayne Isaako, Shaun Johnson

Isaac Liu, Joseph Manu, Benji Marshall, Ken Maumalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Kevin Proctor, Jordan Rapana, Brandon Smith, Joseph Tapine, Zane Tetevano, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jared Waerea Hargreaves

GREAT BRITAIN

To come...

Jason Taumalolo will lead the charge for Tonga. Picture: Hannah Peters

TONGA

John Asiata, Andrew Fifita, Addin Fonua-Blake, David Fusitu'a, Siliva Havili, Ata Hingano, William Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Michael Jennings, Sione Katoa, Tuimoala Lolohea, Manu Ma'u, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Joe Ofahengaue, Tevita Pangai jnr, Kotoni Staggs, Tevita Tatola, Siosiua Taukeiaho, Jason Taumalolo, Daniel Tupou, Sitili Tupouniua

Team news: In a major boost for the international game, Tonga have put their off field dramas aside to name a strong outfit for their upcoming Tests. Hopefully enforcer Jason Taumalolo and Andrew Fifita can inspire his side to their feats of the 2017 World Cup.

SAMOA

To come...

FIJI

To come...

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

To come....

FRANCE

To come...

WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL

AUSTRALIAN JILLAROOS

Botille Vette-Welsh, Shakiah Tungai, Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Corban McGregor, Kirra Dibb, Ali Brigginshaw, Simaima Taufa, Brittany Breayley, Millie Boyle, Kezie Apps, Annette Brander, Hannah Southwell, Keeley Davis, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Holli Wheeler, Tallisha Harden

NEW ZEALAND KIWI FERNS

Tom come...

WORLD CUP NINES

AUSTRALIA

Josh Addo-Carr, Jai Arrow, AJ Brimson, Nathan Brown, Kyle Feldt, David Fifita, Tyson Frizell, Reuben Garrick, Wade Graham, Clint Gutherson, Ben Hunt, Mitchell Moses, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Kalyn Ponga, Curtis Scott, Cody Walker.

Player to watch: The open spaces of Nines football are tailor made for the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen and Cody Walker, but anyone who remembers how well Kalyn Ponga did in the last years of the Auckland Nines will be salivating.

NEW ZEALAND

Leeson Ah Mau, Dylan Brown, James Fisher-Harris, Corey Harawira-Naera, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Jamayne Isaako, Shaun Johnson, Jeremy Marshall-King, Ken Maumalo, Briton Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Kevin Proctor, Jordan Rapana, Bailey Simonsson, Reimis Smith, Joseph Tapine.

Player to watch: This seems to be the way in every match he plays, for club or country, but all eyes will be on Shaun Johnson again. The Cronulla five-eighth doesn't run like he used to, but he can still cut defenders in two when the mood strikes him.

Elliott Whitehead will feature in the World Cup for England. Picture: Hannah Peters

ENGLAND

James Graham, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Jake Connor, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Jack Hughes, Reece Lyne, Jermaine McGillvary, Ryan Sutton, Sam Tomkins, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Elliott Whitehead, Gareth Widdop, George Williams

Player to watch: Raiders fans will have a keen eye on George Williams, who joins the beaten grand finallists next year, but don't go past Hull FC utility Jake Connor - a five-eighth, centre or fullback, Connor has thrived in recent years and has become a Test regular under Wayne Bennett.

TONGA

To come...

SAMOA

Bunty Afoa, Dean Blore, Michael Chee Kam, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Tim Lafai

Joey Leilua , Luciano Leilua, Moses Leota, Danny Levi, Jarome Luai, Lalotoa Mata'afa

David Nofoaluma, Ligi Sao, Marion Seve, Jorge Taufua , Brian To'o

Player to watch: Penrith rookie sensation Brian To'o was near impossible to tackle in the 13 man game let alone nine. After a breakout season in the NRL he's the one to watch in the Samoan outfit.

FIJI

Kevin Naiqama, Suliasi Vunivalu, Waqa Blake, Brayden Villiame, Maika Sivo

Mika Ravalawa, Penioni Tagituimua, Luuke Nadrotalo, Apisai Koroisau, Silistino Ravutaumada, Viliame Kikau, Taane Milne, Isaac Lumelume, Penaia Leveleve, Maika Tudravu, Joseva Lawalawa

Player to watch: Take your pick... Fiji are made for the shorter version of the game, with Maika Sivo set to cause absolute carnage after topping the try-scoring charts in his debut NRL season.

LEBANON

Kayne Kalahce, James Roumanos, Elie El-Zakhem, Reece Robinson, Travis Robinson, Jaco Kiraz, Jalal Bazzaz, Anthony Layoun, Bilal Maarbani, Jayden El-Jalkh, Adam Rizk, Josh Rizk, John Paul Nohra, Johnny-Lee Gabriel, Charbel Tasipale, Ahmad Harajly, Ziad Agha, Jordan Samrani

Player to watch: The ongoing feud between the players and the Lebanon Rugby League has robbed the Cedars of just about all their big names. The Robinson brothers are the only players in the squad with NRL experience.

WALES

Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Ben Evans, Rhys Evans, Will Evans, Dan Fleming, Regan Grace, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green, Elliot Kear, Rhodri Lloyd, James Olds, Lloyd White, Rhys Williams

Player to watch: St Helens flyer Regan Grace has become one of the most exciting players in Super League this season and the Port Talbot man is sure to thrive in the wide-open spaces of Nines football.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Stargroth Amean, Watson Boas, Edwin Epape, Edene Gebbie, Lachlan Lam, Kyle Laybutt, Bernard Lewis, Garry Lo, Rhyse Martin, Justin Olam, Nixon Putt, Daniel Russell, James Segeyaro, Jedudiah Simbiken, Stanford Talita, Terry Wapi

Player to watch: Edene Gabbie enjoyed a breakout season with Wynumm-Manly in the Queensland Cup, scoring 19 tries in 22 games and earning a start in the competition's team of the year. Powerful and fast, Gebbie has signed for South Sydney next year and could be one of the competition's new stars.

FRANCE

Lilian Albert, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Lambert Belmas, Charlie Bouzinac, Bastien Canet, Alrix Da Costa, Jordan Dezaria, Louis Jouffret, Mathieu Jussaume, Thomas Lasvenes, Paul Marcon, Gavin Marguerite, Hakim Miloudi, Arthur Romano, Justin Sangare

Player to watch: France are light on stars - there's no Tony Gigot, no Theo Fages, no Mark Kheirallah and no Morgan Escare, but promising half Lucas Albert is one to keep an eye on.

USA

Brandon Anderson, Ryan Burroughs, Brock Davies, Connor Donehue, Joe Eichner, Bureta Faraiamo, Jay Florimo, Kristian Freed, Khalial Harris, Daniel Howard, Charlie Jones, Corey Makelim, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Mark Offerdahl, Eddy Pettybourne, Jamil Robinson, Marcus Satavu, Junior Vaivai, Jerome Veve, David Washington

Player to watch: In a squad with precious little NRL or Super League experience, Cronulla's Ronaldo Mulitalo and Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo will be key players for the Hawks.

COOK ISLANDS

Tevin Arona, Anthony Gelling, Alex Glenn, Kayal Iro, Steven Marsters, Sam Mataora, Tepai Moeroa, Moses Noovao-Mcgreal, Junior Pua, John Puna, Reuben Rennie, Vincent Rennie, Brad Takairangi, Brodie Tamarua, Aaron Teroi, Paul Ulberg

Player to watch: Former Warrior and current Widnes centre Anthony Gelling may not be the highest profile player in the tournament, but he could be the most loved. He's a fan favourite in the UK and is sure to draw huge support when he pulls on the Cook Islands jumper in the Nines.

AUSTRALIAN WOMEN

Corban McGregor, Botille Vette-Welsh, Julia Robinson, Shakiah Tungai, Jess Sergis, Tiana Penitani, Tamika Upton, Ali Brigginshaw, Kirra Dibb, Keeley Davis, Brittany Breayley, Isabelle Kelly, Millie Boyle, Hannah Southwell, Tallisha Harden, Kezie Apps, Shaylee Bent

Player to watch: All eyes will be on Dragons star Jess Sergis after picking up the Dally M Women's Player of the Year award. The try-scoring gun will play a major role's in Australia's title bid.

NEW ZEALAND WOMEN

Madison Bartlett, Teuila Fotu-Moala, Georgia Hale, Lavinia Gould, Honey Hireme, Onjeurlina Leiataua, Nita Maynard, Raecene McGregor, Jules Newman, Apii Nicholls, Charntay Poko, Krystal Rota, Aieshaleigh Smalley, Kiana Takairangi, Crystal Tamarua, Atawhai Tupaea

Player to watch: Kiwi star Honey Hireme returns after missing the entire NRLW campaign on compassionate grounds while looking after her ill mother. The inclusion of the Warriors gun comes as a major boost for New Zealand.

ENGLAND WOMEN

Dannielle Anderson, Caitlin Beevers, Charlotte Booth, Leah Burke, Chantelle Crowl, Jodie Cunningham, Grace Field, Faye Gaskin, Kelsey Gentles, Rebecca Greenfield, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Amy Johnson, Tara Jones, Shannon Lacey, Sinead Peach, Tamzin Renouf, Georgia Roche, Emily Rudge, Tara-Jane Stanley, Rachel Thompson, Vicky Whitfield, Naomi Williams, Georgia Wilson

Player to watch: Grand final try-scorer Caitlin Beevers played an integral role in helping Leeds defend their title this year and will again be key for England in the Nines.

2019 REP SEASON FIXTURES

Rugby league World Cup Nines

Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th of October at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta

Australia v New Zealand

Friday, October 25 at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Australia women v New Zealand women

Friday, October 25 at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Junior Kangaroos (U23s) v France

Friday, October 25 at WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Tonga v Great Britain

Saturday, October 26 at Waikato Stadium

Samoa v Fiji

Saturday, November 2 at Eden Park

Australia v Tonga

Saturday, November 2 at Eden Park

New Zealand v Great Britain

Saturday, November 2 at Eden Park

Papua New Guinea v Fiji

Saturday, November 9 at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

New Zealand v Great Britain

Saturday, November 9 at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Papua New Guinea v Great Britain

Saturday, November 16 at PNG Football Stadium