RENOVATOR'S DREAM: 7 inner Gympie houses for under $200k
1. 25 Crescent Rd, Gympie
Offers over $179,000
THIS high-set character cottage is the perfect renovator. With two bedrooms, a sun room with a view and ample storage, the potential to turn this inner-Gympie gem into the perfect house is endless.
There's space to get creative with painting, flooring and in the kitchen and bathroom.
The small porch out the back is begging for attention so the spacious back yard can be enjoyed.
Features:
- Highset Queenslander
- 685sqm allotment
- Large main bedroom, second bedroom
- Sunroom/office with a view
- Good size living area with air-conditioning
- Kitchen with gas cook top, ample storage
- Bathroom, separate toilet
- Walking distance to schools, aquatic centre and CBD
- Recently returning $250 per week rent
2. 53 Pine St, Gympie
$199,000
SOLID and built to last, this project will be about refreshing the appearance, not a complete overhaul.
All the big-ticket items are done on this weatherboard and iron roof home on concrete stumps, and could be lived in while the finishing touches are put on.
Features:
- Fully fenced 498m2 block
- Casement windows, French doors, security screens throughout
- Spacious open plan air-conditioned lounge, dining, kitchen with polished timber floors
- French doors open to covered front deck
- Kitchen with ample space and electric upright oven
- Three bedrooms, two with built-in robes and timber floors, main with air-con.
- Single lock up garage, under house storage
- 3x3m garden shed
- Close to schools, shops and with bus stop nearby
3. 13 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie
$175, 000
THIS property, which can claim the title of the cheapest flood free property in the middle of Gympie, is begging for a revamp.
The 1950s post war home is almost a blank canvas, with the potential to reinvent floors, walls and fittings, while still keeping its warm cottage charm.
Features:
- Easy low maintenance block
- 2 bedrooms plus sleepout, master bedroom with air-conditioning
- Large air-conditioned lounge room, basic kitchen with dining room
- Bathroom and separate toilet, security screens throughout
- Laundry room and storage space underneath
- Single carport, fully fenced yard, garden shed
4 & 5. 48 - 50 Reef St
From $190,000 each
THESE two solidly-built character homes could be double the renovation fun, or can be bought separately as stand-alone projects.
Some repair is needed but the right commitment will significantly enhance the value of both prime CBD properties.
Both allotments have a development potential of more than 1469m2 with district zoning.
Situated within walking distance to everything the Gympie CBD has to offer, the potential is endless.
Features:
48 Reef St
- 847m2, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom
- Casement windows, hardwood cladding, mostly steel and concrete stumping
- Formal entry, VJ walls, tongue and groove ceilings, fretwork breezeways, blinds, curtains and carpet over floorboards throughout
- Front sunroom/office area
- Kitchen features; gas cooking, cabinetry and adjoining dining area
- Both bathroom features; corner showers, vanities and WC's
- Designated rear laundry area, carport suitable for 3 vehicles
- Extra room for shed
50 Reef St
- 622m2, 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Steel and concrete stumps, wooden cladding, hopper windows
- Fully enclosed front sunroom, great natural light
- Tongue and groove ceilings and walls throughout
- Lounge room and adjoining kitchen and dining
- Kitchen features; gas cooktop and oven, cabinetry
- Bathroom features; vanity, corner shower and separate WC
- Designated rear laundry area, double carport
- Frame work for another single carport, room for sheds
46 Hilton Rd, Gympie
$ 189, 000
THE old miner's cottage is in the perfect position in town; so renovation will definitely list the value.
The property is within walking distance of the CBD, schools and Gympie Central Shopping Centre and on a great 1292m2 block.
The massive backyard offers room for a shed, pool or the possibility to sub-divide STCA.
this property offers the first home buyer the opportunity to enter the real estate market or the renovator endless opportunity.
Features:
- 3 bedrooms
- Sparate air-conditioned lounge room
- Dning room with adjoining kitchen
- Main bathroom with separate toilet and laundry
- Currently tenanted and returning $260 per week
69 Rifle range Rd, Gympie
Offers Over $199,000
THIS three bedroom house sits on a large allotment and has beautiful views to town.
Entry to the house is via a spacious sun room, with a kitchen that has a walk-in pantry and electric upright stove.
The three bedrooms are spacious with high ceilings.
The potential increases when you get outside with single car port, this property has room for a pool, or big shed.
Under the home is a large rumpus room that doubles the living space.
The home is currently tenanted at $255 a week.