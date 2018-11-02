RENOVATOR'S DREAM: 7 inner Gympie houses for under $200k

1. 25 Crescent Rd, Gympie

Offers over $179,000

THIS high-set character cottage is the perfect renovator. With two bedrooms, a sun room with a view and ample storage, the potential to turn this inner-Gympie gem into the perfect house is endless.

There's space to get creative with painting, flooring and in the kitchen and bathroom.

The small porch out the back is begging for attention so the spacious back yard can be enjoyed.

Features:

Highset Queenslander

685sqm allotment

Large main bedroom, second bedroom

Sunroom/office with a view

Good size living area with air-conditioning

Kitchen with gas cook top, ample storage

Bathroom, separate toilet

Walking distance to schools, aquatic centre and CBD

Recently returning $250 per week rent

2. 53 Pine St, Gympie

$199,000

SOLID and built to last, this project will be about refreshing the appearance, not a complete overhaul.

All the big-ticket items are done on this weatherboard and iron roof home on concrete stumps, and could be lived in while the finishing touches are put on.

Features:

Fully fenced 498m2 block

Casement windows, French doors, security screens throughout

Spacious open plan air-conditioned lounge, dining, kitchen with polished timber floors

French doors open to covered front deck

Kitchen with ample space and electric upright oven

Three bedrooms, two with built-in robes and timber floors, main with air-con.

Single lock up garage, under house storage

3x3m garden shed

Close to schools, shops and with bus stop nearby

3. 13 Rifle Range Rd, Gympie

$175, 000

THIS property, which can claim the title of the cheapest flood free property in the middle of Gympie, is begging for a revamp.

The 1950s post war home is almost a blank canvas, with the potential to reinvent floors, walls and fittings, while still keeping its warm cottage charm.

Features:

Easy low maintenance block

2 bedrooms plus sleepout, master bedroom with air-conditioning

Large air-conditioned lounge room, basic kitchen with dining room

Bathroom and separate toilet, security screens throughout

Laundry room and storage space underneath

Single carport, fully fenced yard, garden shed

4 & 5. 48 - 50 Reef St

From $190,000 each

THESE two solidly-built character homes could be double the renovation fun, or can be bought separately as stand-alone projects.

Some repair is needed but the right commitment will significantly enhance the value of both prime CBD properties.

Both allotments have a development potential of more than 1469m2 with district zoning.

Situated within walking distance to everything the Gympie CBD has to offer, the potential is endless.

Features:

48 Reef St

847m2, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom

Casement windows, hardwood cladding, mostly steel and concrete stumping

Formal entry, VJ walls, tongue and groove ceilings, fretwork breezeways, blinds, curtains and carpet over floorboards throughout

Front sunroom/office area

Kitchen features; gas cooking, cabinetry and adjoining dining area

Both bathroom features; corner showers, vanities and WC's

Designated rear laundry area, carport suitable for 3 vehicles

Extra room for shed

50 Reef St

622m2, 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom

Steel and concrete stumps, wooden cladding, hopper windows

Fully enclosed front sunroom, great natural light

Tongue and groove ceilings and walls throughout

Lounge room and adjoining kitchen and dining

Kitchen features; gas cooktop and oven, cabinetry

Bathroom features; vanity, corner shower and separate WC

Designated rear laundry area, double carport

Frame work for another single carport, room for sheds

46 Hilton Rd, Gympie

$ 189, 000

THE old miner's cottage is in the perfect position in town; so renovation will definitely list the value.

The property is within walking distance of the CBD, schools and Gympie Central Shopping Centre and on a great 1292m2 block.

The massive backyard offers room for a shed, pool or the possibility to sub-divide STCA.

46 Hilton Rd, Gympie. $189,000. Contributed

this property offers the first home buyer the opportunity to enter the real estate market or the renovator endless opportunity.

Features:

3 bedrooms

Sparate air-conditioned lounge room

Dning room with adjoining kitchen

Main bathroom with separate toilet and laundry

Currently tenanted and returning $260 per week

69 Rifle range Rd, Gympie

Offers Over $199,000

THIS three bedroom house sits on a large allotment and has beautiful views to town.

Entry to the house is via a spacious sun room, with a kitchen that has a walk-in pantry and electric upright stove.

The three bedrooms are spacious with high ceilings.

The potential increases when you get outside with single car port, this property has room for a pool, or big shed.

Under the home is a large rumpus room that doubles the living space.

The home is currently tenanted at $255 a week.