Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A mock-up image of a massive solar farm.
A mock-up image of a massive solar farm.
News

Renewable energy the way to revive economy, create jobs

Staff Reporter
7th Sep 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

I am dismayed to read about the $3m feasibility study for a new coal-fired station in Collinsville.

Gympie council to decide on three applications from solar farm

Is this a sensible economic decision?

WINNER: Gympie region's most stylish trendsetter revealed

After all, global coal prices have declined so much to the point that Glencore has temporarily closed their coal mines in NSW and QLD.

letterspromo

Even BHP is selling off its coal mines.

If we are to revive our economy and create jobs, we need to follow the money trail. Currently this trail appears to lead to the renewables industry.

The last thing we need is to spend money that we can ill-afford to research a profit-losing coal project. Surely we are smarter than that?

David Baldry, Bundaberg

surveypromo
gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

        Premium Content Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

        News A woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries when her car hit a tree before first light in the Gympie region this morning:

        Fisheries blitz on Borumba Dam permit evaders

        Premium Content Fisheries blitz on Borumba Dam permit evaders

        News Anyone who is fishing and is over 18 must hold a permit to line fish, including...

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court

        Premium Content One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court

        News Tylor “TJ” Bell died a week after he was allegedly brutally stabbed in the street...