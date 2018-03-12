Removal of passing lane not connected to horror Tiaro crash

THE removal of an overtaking lane north of Tiaro was not undertaken as a result of a horror crash that claimed the lives of two Brisbane siblings, a spokeswoman from Transport and Main Roads has said.



Daniel and Sarah Walker were killed when a vehicle driven by Hervey Bay's Don Gayler crossed to the wrong side of the road and collided with their car on Easter Monday last year.



Mr Gayler was fined $3000 and was disqualified from driving for three months when he was sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court in August last year.



The spokeswoman said an independent fatal crash investigation undertaken after the fatal crash did not identify any contributing road factors.



She said the overtaking lane was removed as part of a Bruce Highway upgrade.



"The project is part of the 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, an $8.5-billion schedule of works to improve safety, flood resilience and capacity.



"We carried out planning in 2013 when we identified the overtaking lane needed to be extended to meet current standards."



The spokeswoman said the location of the existing overtaking lane was constrained and an extension in its current position would not meet the current standards.



"Works to relocate the overtaking lane one kilometre north are nearing completion," she said.



"The project also involves upgrading some intersections with turning lanes to improve safety.



"The project is scheduled to be completed in coming weeks, weather permitting."



In addition to the loss of Daniel and Sarah, Sarah's 14-year-old son and their friend Peter Knowles were also injured in the crash and spent weeks recovering in hospital.

