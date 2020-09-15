Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
REGRETFUL DECISION: A drink driver who caused a single vehicle rollover while driving his dad home, has avoided a near catastrophe.
REGRETFUL DECISION: A drink driver who caused a single vehicle rollover while driving his dad home, has avoided a near catastrophe.
News

Remorseful defendant would never forgive himself if dad died

Rhylea Millar
15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FULL of regret, a drink driver who caused a single vehicle rollover while driving his father home, said he would never have forgiven himself if the crash had resulted in a fatality.

When Jordon Gregory Muller appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, he was apologetic and remorseful for his actions and looked down at the ground.

Pleading guilty to the mid-range drink driving charge, Muller agreed that he would never have been able to forgive himself had his father or someone else been seriously injured or died as a result of the crash.

The incident occurred last month when Muller's father asked his son to drive him home as he and the defendant's mother were going through a divorce at the time and he did not want anyone else to drive him.

Driving along Fairymead Road at Bundaberg North, the defendant attempted to take a short cut home by entering a cane paddock but crashed on the block of land.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Muller returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.118% and while no one sustained serious injuries, his father was transported to Bundaberg Hospital after feeling unwell following the crash.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney said the decision to drink drive was foolish and could have potentially resulted in catastrophic consequences.

Muller agreed with the Magistrate and said he would not make the same mistake of driving while under the influence again.

He said while he was aware he had been drinking, he did not think the reading would be as high as it was.

While Magistrate Moloney said the incident was serious, he took the defendant's limited criminal history into consideration, as well as his requirement to drive to and from work and agreed to enforce the minimum disqualification period.

Muller was fined $600 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months. No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court drink driving charge
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Drink driver with ‘colourful record’ crashed bike into tree

        Premium Content Drink driver with ‘colourful record’ crashed bike into tree

        News The man got on the motorbike after having a few beers, and was not wearing a...

        ON CCTV: Teen steals surfboard, trampoline from Vinnies

        Premium Content ON CCTV: Teen steals surfboard, trampoline from Vinnies

        News The Gympie 19-year-old made off with a surfboard, trampoline, baby seat, clothes...

        ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        Premium Content ‘Heartwrenching’: Gympie families caught up in border mess

        News Gympie MP slams QLD border laws which left a Gympie woman who died of cancer to be...