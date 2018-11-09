Remembrance Day events to be held throughout Gympie region

REMEMBERING: Wayne Smith and Di Woodstock at the Gympie Freemasons Centre, which will host Remembrance Day events today.

REMEMBERING: Wayne Smith and Di Woodstock at the Gympie Freemasons Centre, which will host Remembrance Day events today. Troy Jegers

THE Gympie region will join the rest of Australia this weekend to pause for a minute's silence on the 11th hour of the 11th day and remember the men and women who served in the First World War.

Remembrance Day 2018 will be the centenary of the Armistice, the day our soldiers on the Western Front lay down their guns, and the most destructive war of modern times came to an end.

To commemorate the brave, the Gympie Regional Council will on Saturday host an evening of performances and illuminations at Red for Remembrance in Memorial Park from 4pm.

In addition, the Gympie District Freemasons and Gympie Family History Society will host a commemoration of those on the Freemasons honour board from 10am at the Freemasons Centre in Channon St.

The GFHS will then launch its new publication on all those from the Gympie area who enlisted in 1916 from 12.30pm.

On Sunday, Remembrance Day Services will be held at the following times and locations:

Gympie: 10am Veteran March, corner of Young and Reef street.

Gympie: 10.30am Remembrance Service.

Imbil: 10.45am Remembrance Service, at the Memorial clock.

Tin Can Bay: 10.45am Remembrance Service, Anzac Memorial Park.

Rainbow Beach: 10.50am Remembrance Service, Rainbow Beach Cenotaph.

Kilkivan: 11am Remembrance Service, Kilkivan markets.

Goomeri: 10.45am Remembrance Service, Goomeri Cenotaph

The 1918 Armistice was celebrated by the ringing of bells, this year as part of centenary, bells will ring from towers across Australia for two minutes at 12.30pm, residents of the Gympie region can attend a service at the Anglican Church, Amy street, Gympie.

Queenslanders are also this year allowed to play two-up, formally banned on all days except Anzac Day.

The Queensland Government has lifted the ban for the 2018 Remembrance Day, because it is the 100th year anniversary of the Armistice.